Turkey: Over 310 kg of heroin seized, suspect arrested

By Yilmaz Kazandioglu

VAN, Turkey (AA) – Over 310 kilograms of heroin were seized and a suspect arrested in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, a security source said.

A total of 310.8 kilograms (over 685 pounds) of heroin were found in liquid form in the fuel tank of a tow truck in Van province’s Gurpinar district, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A sniffer dog helped in recovering the narcotics, the source added.

The truck driver, identified only by the initials A.C., was arrested and later remanded in custody by a local court.