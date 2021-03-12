Turkey: Over 7 tons of acetic anhydride seized

By Baris Gundogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has seized 7 tons and 420 kilograms (nearly 15,000 pounds) of acetic anhydride sufficient to produce nearly four tons of heroin in southeastern Turkey, the interior minister said on Friday.

In a Twitter post, Suleyman Soylu said Turkey continues to hit the biggest financial resource of terrorism.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotics shipments owned or operated by the terrorist PKK since the 1980s, with the country seizing over 40 tons of marijuana in 2019 alone.

Turkey’s ongoing crackdown on drugs has helped it fight narco-terrorism or profits from the illegal drug trade funding terrorist groups such as the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

