Turkey, Pakistan discuss developments in Jerusalem

By Muhammet Tarhan

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers tackled developments in Jerusalem amid recent escalation between Palestine and Israel, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed ongoing incidents in Jerusalem and international steps to be taken during a telephone conversation, said sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment. killing at least 87 Palestinians, including 17 children and seven women, according to health officials. At least 487 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings across Gaza.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories after Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinians offering prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque last week during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinians have been protesting against a recent Israeli court ruling ordering the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem — despite attacks by Israeli soldiers.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas