Turkey: Paragliding cellist wings away blues at 1,800 m

By Ali Riza Akkir

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – An American cellist found a unique way to fight the blues amid the coronavirus pandemic. He shared the video of a memorable paragliding trip in Turkey.

Up in the sky, he played soothing notes composed by Anatolian bard Asik Veysel.

In the video which went viral on social media, one can see the picturesque Oludeniz beach of Fethiye district in Turkey’s Mugla province.

Frederic de Wulf shared the video on his Facebook account with the post: “Take a break from COVID-19 Virus: Played my cello while flying from a paraglider at 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) above Turkey.

"Uzun İnce Bir Yoldayım" ("I Walk On A Long And Narrow Road") is a famous Turkish folk song by poet Asik Veysel. Enjoy!” he added.

Wulf visited Mugla last year in August where he shot the video.

Veysel, who died in 1973, inspired hundreds of Turkish singers who performed his verses, often tinged with both hope and despair.