Turkey: PKK/KCK terrorist surrenders to security forces

By Ibrahim Toprak

BATMAN, Turkey (AA) – Another PKK/KCK terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces as a result of persuasion efforts, local officials said early Monday.

According to a statement by the police in the southeastern Batman province, the terrorist had joined the terror group at age 14 after being manipulated by the PKK.

Turkish security teams had contacted with the terrorist and persuaded her to surrender, the statement said.

She had surrendered to security units in the southeastern Sirnak province and was brought to Batman and reunited with her family there.

The life at mountains is not like what the terrorist group tells them, the surrendered PKK terrorist said, adding that she had decided to flee the terror group but was unable to make the move due to pressure.

According to the statement, the terrorist said she was able to flee the PKK under tough conditions and added that there are many other terrorists who are seeking ways to flee the terror group.

The terrorist's statement also praised Turkish officials' welcoming approach to those surrendering and called on all parents to protect their children from becoming "a tool for imperialist states or powers."

The judicial process for the terrorist is ongoing.

In Turkey, offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara