Turkey plants saplings in terror-freed Syrian city

By Esber Ayaydin

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Syria’s northern Tal Abyad city, liberated of terrorists by a Turkish cross-border operation last year, is set to become greener with Turkey’s efforts to afforest the area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Regional Directorate of Forestry in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province bordering Syria said a project to plant saplings in Tal Abyad was underway through the Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM), a division of the Sanliurfa governor's office.

As part of the project, assigned teams are planting saplings along roadsides and in recreational areas for the public, according to the statement.

The project, it added, was planned to be completed “soon”.

In January this year, SUDKOM also restored wells — which were damaged by the terrorists — in the city to let Syrians have access to potable water again.

Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on Oct. 9, 2019.

The military action was initiated to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

*Contribution and writing by Sena Guler in Ankara.