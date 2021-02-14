Turkey: Political leaders censure PKK terror group

By Enes Kaplan

ANKARA (AA) – Leaders of various Turkish political parties on Sunday condemned the martyrdom of 13 unarmed Turkish national at the hands of PKK terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

Bodies of the Turkish citizens were found inside a cave during the country's anti-terror campaign, Operation Claw-Eagle 2, which has now been concluded. Autopsy reports reveal they were shot in close range.

"I wish Allah's mercy on our innocent citizens abducted and killed by the treacherous terror group," Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in a Twitter post. He offered his sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as the Turkish nation.

Great Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici condoled with families of the executed Turkish nationals, saying "traitors" who do not consider the PKK as terrorists should have no place in the parliament.

He was indirectly referring to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is accused by the government of having links with the terror group.

Felicity (Saadet) Party head Temel Karamollaoglu also condemned the terror group, and wished Allah's merch upon the martyred.

"I strongly condemn and damn these vile attacks," said Onder Aksakal, the head of Democratic Left Party (DSP).

Ahmet Davutoglu, who heads the Future Party and has previously served as Turkey's prime minister, said, "Down with terrorism!" on Twitter, and wished Allah's mercy upon the fallen.

New Welfare Party chairman Fatih Erbakan said the PKK revealed its true colors yet again by executing Turkish nationals held as hostages. Turkey will battle terrorism with determination, he added.

Ali Babacan, the leader of Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party, also regretted the development and condoled with the Turkish nation.

*Writing and contributions by Ali Murat Alhas