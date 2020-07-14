Turkey: 'Political show' claimed over Hagia Sophia

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish opposition leader on Tuesday criticized the government's decision to open Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia for worship.

"They don't hesitate for even a minute to exploit Hagia Sophia, which is a historical trust, and [religious] beliefs for their politics," claimed Pervin Puldan, co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), speaking to her party's parliamentary group.

Buldan accused the government of "turning opening Hagia Sophia into a political show."

"Hagia Sophia is opened for worship, well then, when will you open the door for welfare and justice for the people?" she asked.

On Friday, a high Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 85-year hiatus.

Before 1934 it had been used as a mosque for nearly 500 years.

In its decision, the Council of State determined that Hagia Sophia was legally defined as a mosque, a status that cannot be legally changed.

Under the Byzantine Empire, for centuries Hagia Sophia was used as a church.

Following the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453, it was turned into a mosque, a status it kept for nearly half a millennium. But in 1935, under a Cabinet decision, it was converted into a museum.