Turkey postpones domestic, int’l trade fairs

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Friday announced postponement of all domestic and international trade fairs in the country scheduled between March 16 and April 30 amid coronavirus fears.

The decision was made in line with Turkey’s scientific commission recommendations in Thursday’s meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a press release issued by the Trade Ministry.

The postponed events will be held after May 1.

After emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now around 4,950, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a “global pandemic.”