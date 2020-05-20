Turkey produces over 109,000 tons of honey in 2019

By Deniz Cicek Palabiyik

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey produced 109,330 tons of honey and 3,971 tons of wax in 2019, according to data compiled from the country's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

With 80,675 apicultural firms, the country's honey exports totaled $23.76 million last year.

Turkey supports apiculture activities. Last year, 54,734 producers benefited from the government's supports.

There were 8.13 million bee hives as of the end of 2019.

May 20 has been celebrated as the World Bee Day since it was designated by the United Nations in 2017.

* Writing and contributions by Gokhan Ergocun in Istanbul