Turkey promotes quick diagnostic kits for coronavirus

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey promoted Saturday quick coronavirus testing kits that show results in 15 minutes.

The health ministry began using the tests after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gave instructions to distribute diagnostic kits to all cities.

In addition to local kits that allows comprehensive results in 60-90 minutes, a quick diagnostic kit can be used that can give results in a fraction of that time.

The number of coronavirus tests and laboratories that can produce results have increased in Turkey after the suggestion of the Scientific Committee, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The reliability of the test is very high, according to microbiology specialist Yasemin Coskun, who said it provides easy and fast use, especially in emergency departments.

