Turkey: Prosecutor’s office denies prison virus claims

By Serdar Acil

ANKARA (AA) – Chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara Friday denied allegations suggesting that an inmate and her son was infected with coronavirus, which has so far claimed 75 lives in Turkey.

In a written statement, the office dismissed social media posts regarding the alleged infection in Sincan prison in Ankara, saying posts did not reflect the truth.

The child was referred to a hospital on March 24 due to another disease, and s/he was brought back to the prison once the treatment was concluded, the statement noted.

Upon their return, the two were put under quarantine in another cell as part of coronavirus measures, and their body temperature was stable, it added.

The statement also said an investigation was launched against those seeking to manipulate public view by spreading fear and panic.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 late Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 551,300 people have tested positive worldwide, with the death toll above 24,900 and over 127,500 recoveries.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas