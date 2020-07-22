Turkey providing public services in N. Syria

By Mehmet Fatih Aslan

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey is providing public services to towns and villages in Syria's northern Tal Abyad district which was liberated from terrorists in an operation last year.

Work is ongoing in the district in coordination with the Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM), a division of the governor's office of Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, according to an official statement from Turkey.

The services of cleaning, garbage collection and landscaping are being provided among others in the villages of Hamam al-Turkman and Ali Bajliyah.

Syrian doctors are also operating a health center in Ali Bajilyah village.

To support people economically, SUDKOM is helping in the agriculture and livestock farming sectors.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

* Writing by Seda Sevencan