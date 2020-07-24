Turkey publishes book on Hagia Sophia Mosque

By Guc Gonel

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's Directorate of Communications prepared a book and website about the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque for worship after 86 years.

Hagia Sophia Mosque: The trust of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han, common treasure of humanity, was prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic and distributed at the mosque's opening ceremony, according to the directorate.

A website was also opened for the landmark reopening, ayasofyacamii.gov.tr, in Turkish and English.

The website includes excerpts from the book and photos of Hagia Sophia.

The iconic monument served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly 500 years – and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, in 1985, during its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 86-year hiatus.