Turkey puts 348 passengers under quarantine

By Emre Ayvaz

SAKARYA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey placed 348 passengers arriving from overseas under quarantine Monday as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus.

The passengers were checked by medical staff at Istanbul Airport and transferred to Sakarya province, where they will spend the next 14 days being monitored by medical staff for any coronavirus-related symptoms.

Sociologists and psychologists will also provide support to those under quarantine.

Turkey has also evacuated Turkish students from England, Ireland, Switzerland and Poland following their request. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu previously said that a total of 3,358 students living in seven countries had sought to return home.

According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide totals 378,679 and the death toll now tops 16,000, while over 100,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas