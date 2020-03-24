Turkey putting up ‘relentless’ fight against COVID-19

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has been determined in its fight against the deadly novel coronavirus since the first case was observed in the country, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday.

"From the moment the first case was detected in Turkey, we have been putting up a relentless fight against the coronavirus," Altun said on Twitter.

Altun also shared a visual depicting the country’s steps toward curbing the virus, officially known as COVID-19:

March 11: Turkey confirms first coronavirus case.

March 12: Education suspended across the country.

March 13: Flights were suspended to countries where COVID-19 cases were observed.

March 14: Land borders to Iran and Georgia were shut down and the Health Ministry issues a new consultancy line specifically dedicated to coronavirus.

March 15: All activities of entertainment centers were halted.

March 16: Flights to nine other countries were suspended and praying activities at mosques were stopped.

March 17: Country confirms first virus-related death and a total of 2,807 citizens were evacuated from nine European countries.

March 18: Country announces an economic stability package worth 100 billion Turkish liras ($15.2 billion) to ease the financial burdens from the virus.

March 19: All sports activities were postponed.

March 20: All state and private health institutions meeting criteria set by the Health Ministry were declared pandemic hospitals.

March 21: Flights to 46 more countries were suspended.

March 22: Older people and those with health conditions were told to stay home, civil servants to work from home according to a presidential decree.

March 23: Health Ministry announced 32,000 new medical personnel would be employed.

According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide totals 378,287 and the death toll now tops 16,000, while over 100,000 people have recovered.