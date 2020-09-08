Turkey, Qatar aid Sudan's fight against COVID-19

By Abbas M. Idris

KHARTOUM (AA) – The Turkish and Qatari branches of the Red Crescent Society have sent medical supplies to Sudan to support the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

A second cargo plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey financed by Qatar arrived early Tuesday in the country's capital Khartoum.

Over 1.65 million COVID-19 test kits and protective medical equipment on the planes were delivered to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The first aid plane landed in the capital on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country totals 13,437 and the death toll stands at 833, with 6,730 recoveries.

Compounding the country’s difficulties, at least 102 people have died and more than 100,000 homes have been damaged in flooding caused by heavy rainfall over several months.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut