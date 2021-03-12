Turkey, Qatar enjoy strong partnership: minister

By Serdar Bitmez and Gulsen Topcu

DOHA, Qatar (AA) – Qatar's foreign minister said Friday that his country enjoys a strong partnership with the Turkish administration.

Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani said in a Twitter post that the two countries were in continuous coordination on both regional and international issues.

Al-Thani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Thursday in Doha and held talks. The two, along with their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, then held a trilateral meeting.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas