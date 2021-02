By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced Saturday.

Turkey moved to the finals with a second-place finish in Group E after losing twice to Serbia and claiming two victories against Lithuania.

EuroBasket 2021 will be co-hosted by France and Spain between June 17 and 27.​​​​​​​