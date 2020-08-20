Turkey receives over 86,800 trademark applications

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 86,847 trademark applications – 78,038 of them domestic – from January to July, according to figures released on Thursday.

The number of trademark applications increased 20.4% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020, the TurkPatent data showed.

The office received 9,820 patent applications during the same period, down 1.2% compared to the first seven months of 2019.

Some 2,043 utility models and 25,136 design applications were received between January and July, according to the latest data.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?