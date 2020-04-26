Turkey records 20-day low in COVID-19 cases

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Sunday recorded the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days, the country's health minister said.

The daily cases stood at 2,357, with a sharp decrease in patients in intensive care, said Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours, 99 more fatalities were confirmed from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 2,805.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 110,130, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 29,140 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 3,558 discharged on Sunday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 30,177 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 889,742.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 205,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.92 million, while over 853,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.