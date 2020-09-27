Turkey registers 1,467 new COVID-19 cases

By Seda Sevencan and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Sunday reported 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 1,116 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall case count now stands at 314,433 to date, with 275,630 total recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 101,119 more coronavirus tests were done over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10 million.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey reached 7,997, with 68 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,583, with 6.5% suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 995,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 33 million cases have been reported worldwide, with almost 22.8 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.