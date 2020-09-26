Turkey registers 1,511 new COVID-19 cases

By Seda Sevencan and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday reported 1,511 new coronavirus cases and 1,232 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall case count now stands at 312,966 to date, with 274,514 total recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 102,009 more coronavirus tests were done over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 9.93 million.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey reached 7,929, with 71 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,615, while 6.6% suffer from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 990,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 32.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 22.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.