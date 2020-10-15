Turkey registers 1,693 more coronavirus patients

By Burak Bir and Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey registered 1,693 more coronavirus patients and 1,311 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey’s patient count to date now stands at 342,143, with recoveries totaling 299,679, according to the ministry data.

Some 116,103 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day, raising the total to over 12 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 9,080, as 66 more patients died over the past day.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,408, with 5.9% this week suffering from pneumonia.

"The number of our patients in serious condition is stable […] We can reduce the number of patients by following the measures together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.09 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 38.62 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 26.73 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.