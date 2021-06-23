Turkey reiterates support to Libya following Libya conference in Berlin

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s foreign minister on Wednesday reiterated his country’s support for Libya following the Libya conference in Berlin.

"Emphasized that we will continue to support peace, security, stability and sovereignty of Libya," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Hosted by Germany for the second time, the conference discussed Libya's political process, the national elections slated for Dec. 24, and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country with the participation of international actors, including Turkey.

Held under the auspices of the UN and Germany, the meeting was attended by the head of Libya's Presidential Council Mohammed al-Menfi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, UN Special Envoy to Libya Jan Kubis, and the foreign ministers of the participating countries.