Turkey reports 2,297 new recoveries from COVID-19

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur and Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – As many as 2,297 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the country's health minister on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said the country registered 1,053 new cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 207,897.

Koca said that overall recoveries now climbed to 185,292 with the latest additions.

The minister emphasized that Turkey's ICU occupancy rates are between 59% and 61% for a month.

He said the number of new patients admitted to hospitals are as many as discharged ones and that the situation is same with the intubated patients.

There has been an average of 7% fewer new cases over the last three days in five provinces that saw an increase in the number of cases, he added.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus also rose to 5,260, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases is fewer than 17,350 in the country.

The overall count of COVID-19 tests rose to some 3.73 million with over 50,500 new tests conducted on Monday.

Since it originated in China last December, more than 11.66 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide so far, with recoveries topping 6.33 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at 539,058.