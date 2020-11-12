Turkey reports 2,841 more coronavirus patients

By Dilan Pamuk and Handan Kazanci

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey registered 2,841 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 404,894, the ministry said.

A total of 2,181 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 346,794, while the death toll rose by 88 to reach 11,233.

Almost 148,500 COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 15.71 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,230, with 4.2% this week suffering from pneumonia.

“The number of patients in critical condition continues to rise,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, urging the public to comply with the measures against coronavirus by reducing mobility and contact.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.28 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 52.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 34 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.