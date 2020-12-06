Turkey reports 30,000+ new coronavirus cases

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey registered 30,402 more coronavirus cases, including 6,093 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

The country registered 4,011 recoveries over the past day, bringing the tally to 431,253.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 539,291, while the death toll rose to 14,900, with 195 additions.

More than 174,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to over 19.69 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,805.

“We hope to see the impact of the measures and restrictions,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, referring to the curfews announced in the country last week.

Urging the public to comply with the measures, Koca said: “Stay away from crowds, even without restrictions.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.53 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Nearly 66.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42.91 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.