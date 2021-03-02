Turkey reports over 11,800 new coronavirus cases

By Sena Guler and Handan Kazanci

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Tuesday reported 11,837 new coronavirus cases, including 668 symptomatic patients.

With the new cases, the country's overall caseload crossed 2.72 million, including 28,706 related deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

While 68 people died over the past 24 hours, as many as 7,892 won their battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to over 2.58 million.

More than 33.44 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 135,291 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,227.

On Monday, Turkey started easing weekend curfews while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus' spread, while also allowing more face-to-face education and restaurant dining, based on local risk assessment.

Since December 2019, when the first cases were detected in Wuhan, China, the pandemic has claimed over 2.54 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Some 114.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 64.74 million, according to figures by the US' Johns Hopkins University.