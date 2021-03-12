Turkey reports over 14,900 new coronavirus infections

By Seda Sevencan and Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday reported 14,941 more coronavirus cases, including 834 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally stands at 2.85 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,356, with 66 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 11,180 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, with the total number of recoveries passing 2.67 million.

More than 34.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 148,856 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,349.

So far, more than 10.86 million vaccine doses have been administered across Turkey, according to the official figures. They include 7.88 million first doses and more than 2.98 million second doses.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions based on circumstances in individual provinces. Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.63 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

According to figures compiled by the US ' Johns Hopkins University, nearly 118.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 67.26 million recoveries.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.