Turkey reports over 1,500 new coronavirus cases

By Fahri Aksut and Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey reported 1,527 more coronavirus cases and 1,102 recoveries on Sunday.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 291,162, including 258,833 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey rose to 7,056, with 57 additions over the past day.

A total of 96,097 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to near 8.52 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,267, the data showed.

"The virus separates our loved ones from us. It is the struggle in unity and solidarity that will stop this trend […] let's not give a chance to the virus,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 921,100 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 28.82 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 19.49 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.