Turkey reports over 15,600 new COVID-19 infections

By Seda Sevencan and Handan Kazanci

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Wednesday reported 15,692 more infections and 254 new fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

According to Health Ministry data, the new cases include 2,612 symptomatic patients. The tally of infections exceeded 2.19 million, while the death toll climbed to 20,642.

As many as 20,192 people recovered, taking the total to over 2.07 million.

A total of 184,415 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the overall count to over 24.3 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,098, latest figures showed.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of patients in critical condition and intensive care patients continues to drop.

"I hope to see the reflection of this situation on our losses in the near future," he added.

Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews since Dec. 5 as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A plane carrying the first 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s SinoVac Biotech arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara early Wednesday.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory for now, and Turkey aims to convince the public about the necessity of getting the jab against the coronavirus, making mass vaccination possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.79 million lives in 191 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

Over 82.23 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 46.52 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.