Turkey reports over 1,700 more coronavirus cases

By Seda Sevencan and Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Tuesday reported 1,761 new cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count reached 283,270, according to the Health Ministry data.

The data showed that 1,093 more patients had recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 253,245.

The virus-linked death toll in the country, meanwhile, rose to 6,782 as 52 more people succumbed to the disease.

A total of 110,565 more COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past day, pushing the total up to over 7.99 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,159, the data showed.

"The number of patients in critical condition continues to rise. Our losses hurt. What will stop this situation is compliance with the measures together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 893,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 27.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 18.3 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.