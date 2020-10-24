Turkey reports over 2,000 new virus cases

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey registered 2,091 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 359,784, the ministry said.

Some 1,573 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 313,093, while the death toll rose by 69 to reach 9,727.

A total of 113,427 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.1 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,699, with 5.6% this week suffering from pneumonia.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of patients in critical condition continues to increase.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.14 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 42.34 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 28.62 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.