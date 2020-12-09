Turkey reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 infections

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey reported 31,712 more coronavirus infections, including 6,213 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Wednesday.

As many as 5,846 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 447,361, while the death toll rose to 15,531 with 217 additions.

Across the country, 204,411 more COVID-19 tests were administered, pushing the total to over 20.29 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,901, though the rate of increase in severe cases is declining.

Speaking after the meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "There is over 5-fold rise in daily number of COVID-19 cases and 55% increase in deaths compared to the previous peak in April."

Turkey is going to receive 50 million COVID-19 vaccines in phases starting from next few days, Koca added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 1.56 million lives in 192 countries and regions since last December.

Over 68.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 44.15 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.