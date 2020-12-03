Turkey reports over 32,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Burak Bir and Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey registered 32,381 more coronavirus infections, including 6,511 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 520,167.

As many as 4,190 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 418,331, while the death toll rose to 14,316, with 187 additions.

More than 187,518 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.14 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,611.

"Closed and crowded areas are the environments where the virus is most easily transmitted. We should spend the winter months avoiding crowded and closed areas," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging the public to follow COVID-19 measures and to stay at home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.49 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 64.72 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 41.64 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.