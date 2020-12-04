Turkey reports over 32,000 new COVID-19 infections

By Merve Berker and Handan Kazanci

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey reported 32,736 more coronavirus infections, including 6,903 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Friday.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 527,070.

As many as 4,811 patients recovered in the last day, bringing the tally to 423,142, while the death toll rose to 14,509, with 193 additions.

More than 194,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.33 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,703.

“The most contagious environment these days are closed and crowded places. Do not stay in a crowded indoors. Protect both yourself and your loved ones," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.51 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 65.43 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.