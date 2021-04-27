Turkey reports over 43,300 more coronavirus cases

By Ahmet Gencturk and Handan Kazanci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey reported over 43,300 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 43,301 cases, including 2,703 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.71 million, while the nationwide death toll increased by 346 over the past day to reach 39,057.

As many as 45,592 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.16 million.

More than 46.43 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 282,192 more done since Monday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 3,549.

Turkey has so far administered nearly 21.9 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.

Over 13.44 million people have received their first doses of a vaccine, while almost 8.45 million people have completed a two-dose vaccine course, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

Turkey will enforce a complete lockdown from Thursday evening until May 17.

The lockdown will cover the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as three days of the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.12 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 148 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 85.73 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.