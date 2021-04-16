Turkey reports over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday reported 63,082 new coronavirus cases, including 2,915 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.15 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,320, with 289 new fatalities.

As many as 56,510 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.59 million.

More than 43.14 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 320,078 done since Thursday.

The latest figures show there are now 3,205 patients in critical condition nationwide.

Since its mass immunization drive began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 19.9 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

Over 12.12 million people have received first doses of the vaccine, while more than 7.78 million have completed a two-dose course, according to official figures.

Starting Wednesday, special measures are in effect for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases. Weekend curfews will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.98 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 140 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 79.35 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.