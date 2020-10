By Sergen Sezgin and Meric Urer

IZMIR (AA) – A K-9 search and rescue dog saved a cat Saturday from the debris of a collapsed building after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir.

The cat was saved 30 hours after the Friday quake from two collapsed floors of the building.

The dog from Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) noticed the cat during the night while searching the building.

Teams handed the cat to its owner after breaking the walls and removing the wreckage.