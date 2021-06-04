Turkey rescues 12 asylum seekers after Greek pushback

By Suat Salgin

BALIKESIR, Turkey (AA) – Twelve asylum seekers were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial sea.

The incident occurred off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province in western Turkey and the asylum seekers were in two rubber boats, according to a statement by the Coast Guard Command.

Aid was distributed to the group after they were taken to the Coast Guard Command on the island of Cunda before being referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas