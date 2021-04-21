Turkey rescues 18 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard rescued at least 18 asylum seekers off the coast of Canakkale province early Wednesday after they were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greece, said a security source.

The coast guard teams took action upon receiving information that there was a group of foreign national asylum seekers on a boat off Ayvacik district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were taken to the shore and transferred to the provincial repatriation center, it added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.