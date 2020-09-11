Turkey rescues 2 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Ferdi Uzun

AYDIN, Turkey (AA) – Turkey’s Coast Guard rescued two asylum seekers whose rubber boat was pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea, security sources said Thursday.

The foreign nationals were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi district in Aydin province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were brought to shore and following routine checks were shifted to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.