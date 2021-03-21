Turkey rescues 22 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Yusuf Soykan Bal

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkey rescued at least 22 asylum seekers who were pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea on Sunday, according to a security source.

The Turkish Coast Guard dispatched teams to rescue the asylum seekers in a dinghy stranded off Dikili district in Izmir province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The asylum seekers were referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.