Turkey rescues 29 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Mirac Kaya

BALIKESIR, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 29 asylum seekers Saturday who were stranded in the Aegean Sea.

A Coast Guard vessel in northwestern Balikesir province was sent to the coast of Altinova district when a sailing boat was stranded at sea and called for help, according to an official statement.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur