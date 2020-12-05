Turkey rescues 29 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

By Tezcan Ekizler

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard rescued at least 29 asylum seekers, who were pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters, according to a security source on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the coast guard teams rushed to the scene off Foca district of western Izmir province to bring the foreign national asylum seekers stranded on a life boat to the shore, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were transferred to the provincial migration office, the source added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Earlier this year, Turkey opened its gates to irregular migrants, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

*Writing by Sena Guler​​​​​​​