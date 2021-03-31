Turkey rescues 37 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

By Tezcan Ekizler

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 37 irregular migrants late Wednesday off Turkey's western coast.

The asylum seekers were rescued near Cesme district in Izmir province after being pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

After routine checks, they were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

*Writing by Merve Berker