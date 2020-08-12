Turkey rescues 40 asylum seekers in Aegean

By Gokhan Duzyol

AYDIN, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 40 asylum seekers late Tuesday who were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish waters off the Aegean coast, according to security sources.

The coast guard team was dispatched to the area off the coast of Kusadasi district in Aydin province after receiving information that the asylum seekers were stranded on a dinghy.

They were brought to the shore on a coast guard vessel before being transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country opened its gates earlier this year to asylum seekers seeking to cross to Europe, accusing the European Union of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.