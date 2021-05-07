Turkey rescues 53 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Mehmet Yavas

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – Turkey rescued 53 asylum seekers late Friday who were illegally pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, according to security sources.

Asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of northwestern Canakkale province, while they were attempting to reach Lesbos Island by a dinghy.

The asylum seekers were taken to the provincial migration authority after routine checks.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.