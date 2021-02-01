Turkey rescues 9 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

By Mehmet Yavas

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – Turkey rescued at least nine asylum seekers pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, a security source said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Turkish Coast Guard team was dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province to rescue asylum seekers on life boats, said the source who asked not to be named due to the restrictions on talking to the media.

A total of nine asylum seekers were brought ashore, it added.

After routine checks, the asylum seekers were sent to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

